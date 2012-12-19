New Website Offers Unique Wildlife and Nature Stock Footage

East Peoria, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- The website offers varying types of animal footage from places like Australia, Africa, USA, Argentina, Brazil and Canada. Each high quality clip also varies in length anywhere from 15 seconds to one minute, and are offered at a reasonable price to users.



Wild-Domain.com recently launched and already has hundreds of different clips. The site has unique video footage of hard to find video clips of animals from around the world. If the site doesn’t have what you’re looking for, just send them an email and they try to find a way to accommodate their clients because their videographers travel all over the world and upload new clips daily.



There are no licensing agreements to worry about, thus making Wild-Domain.com an ideal place for television and film professionals to find video filler or stock footage for a project.



For more information about Wild-Domain or to search through the footage, visit the website at Wild-Domain.com.



Contact:

info@stocknaturevideos.com

309-699-2849



