New Website Opens the World to Travelers and Families with Food Allergies

07/02/2013 -- There is a new online resource for more than 12 million Americans who suffer from food allergies: AllergySafeTravel (AST). No longer will they need to spend hours researching food allergy friendly options at their vacation destination, when they can now find that information in one convenient location. Parents of food allergic children or adults with food allergies can find hotels with kitchens, restaurants, health food stores and medical facilities at AllergySafeTravel.com.



“As a mother of two daughters, one of whom is anaphylactic to milk, eggs and nuts, I know how time consuming and difficult travel can be, so I wanted to find a way to make travel easier, less time-consuming and ultimately safer for all of us,” said AST Founder and President Amy Wicker, who added that food allergies should not alter the quality of life for anyone who likes to, or needs to, travel.



Wicker and her staff are doing much of the research for the website; however, those from the food allergic community are encouraged to submit their own information.



“Every time I plan a trip, I often think to myself, ‘how many other people have made this same phone call?’ This website is really a way for us to share our information and to stop re-inventing the wheel each time we want to travel,” said Wicker. The website also includes information on airline travel. International destinations and a listing of personal chefs will be added in the near future.



AllergySafeTravel.com is helpful to anyone who is on a restricted diet or who suffers from such disorders as celiac disease or diabetes. “If you find a restaurant that is willing to accommodate a food allergic individual, odds are they’re going to be able to accommodate any other type of restricted diet. This gives them the resources they need to better control their diets while traveling,” said Wicker.



About AllergySafeTravel (AST)

AllergySafeTravel is an online travel resource for individuals with food allergies. AST’s mission is to empower individuals with food allergies, to advocate on their behalf and to educate businesses within the hospitality industry. Not-for-profit status is pending. Each time a user books their reservation through AllergySafeTravel.com, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to AST. For additional information, please visit AllergySafeTravel.com