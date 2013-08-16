New Website Premier Sport Is Pleased to Offer Great Deals Big Brands Like Saucony Footwear but Only to Members

Laindon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Saucony is a very well established running shoe brand that has been around for 115 years and is accredited with some of the last century’s most iconic technical running shoe designs; one website is pleased to be able to offer massively discounted Saucony footwear.



Premier Sport is a new website that you must be a member of to order from, becoming a member is completely free and gives shoppers access to greatly discounted Saucony shoes, Vans footwear as well as clothing and footwear from other brands like Nike and Adidas.



Premier Sport is even one of Nikes official clearance partners; they speak about this partnership a little on their website where they say, “We have unique access to discount Nike trainers, apparel, luggage and sporting equipment. We believe our selection Nike clearance product is unrivalled in the marketplace today covering menswear, womenswear, boys and girls; our team sources only the best quality products and we strictly filter the product that is offered to our valued consumers so you benefit from great product at great prices year-round.”



Brands stocked on the Premier Sport website and available for members to purchase include Saucony, Adidas, Vans and Nike.



The business model of http://www.premiersport.co.uk is quite unconventional for a retail business but by offering designer sports brands exclusively to members and using parent company, Branded Stocks EU LTD’s purchasing power Premier Sport can offer very competitive pricing. Branded Stocks EU LTD is a well-established distributor and manufacturer of apparel, equipment and footwear, the company has more than 20 years’ experience in the sportswear industry.



Registering to become a member of http://www.premiersport.co.uk takes few minutes and means you will have exclusive access unbelievably low priced designer goods. The company say that their members information is perfectly safe and they guarantee to never share or sell any details see more in the sites privacy policy here.