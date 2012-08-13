New Website Promises Advice for Career Changing

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- At some point, many of us will desire to change careers, find a new job or start a business of our own. It is a nerve-wracking decision to step out into the great unknown. Fortunately, Lucas Bowen and his website, http://www.guukle.com/ , have taken a few steps to help. The best part, it’s free.



According to Lucas, “Whatever is your starting point at Guukle.com we centre around you and your dreams and objectives. Nothing is impossible if you are focused to succeed and know how.” Lucas posts blogs about practical things. Lucas talks about things that you normally do not think about in the job world such as the importance of a well-written cover letter.



Using simple, plain language and examples, Lucas teaches you how to sell yourself to a particular company. Lucas and his cohorts learned how to do this the hard way. They were all fired from their places of employment.



When they lost work, http://www.guukle.com/ was born, and guukle.com is free out of necessity. After all, if you are without work, you have no money. Follow the practical, tried and true steps to success. You are not promised work or a career, but you are promised a chance to shine. When you do shine, you take the credit, not the crew who assembled the website.



If you are interested in more information or feel the need to step out on your own, visit: http://www.guukle.com/ and learn what you can do for your next job or career.



About Guukle.com

