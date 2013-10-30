New Website Provides a List of Places for Second Chance Checking Accounts

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Everyone struggles with money at some time in their lives. Frequently, they are placed on a “no account” list that is distributed around to banking institutions. This makes sense for the banks, but can make everything extremely difficult for consumers. This new website (http://checkingrelief.com) provides consumers with a list of reputable financial institutions that will allow people who have had trouble to get a checking account.



“We think that it is important that everyone gets a chance, a second chance after they have had problems with their checking account. This list, which we provide at no charge, includes some of the most reputable financial institutions in the country. We simply want to make sure that everyone has a chance to reclaim their financial lives.” – Dummy Info, Founder, CheckingRelief.com



Banks, such as Wells Fargo, US Bank, Chase Bank and Wood Forest Bank, are all included on the list. There are also lists of other important services, such as credit reports, credit cards and more.



Most of these accounts come with restrictions and expectations, but most people with financial issues would agree that it is better than having no financial accounts at all.



“I just wanted to thank you for sharing this information. I was able to get a credit card and a checking account. Now I am back on way to financial health.” – Ellen Kane, Tampa, FL



CheckingRelief.com is a free website providing information for those that have had financial problems that have cut them off from normal financial accounts and resources. These services are provided to allow consumers to recover their financial dignity.



If you would like more information about this topic, please email at info@checkingrelief.com.