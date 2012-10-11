New Website Provides Free Shed Plans for Constructing Your Own Shed

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- This marks the launching of a new service-oriented website that is geared towards providing do-it-yourself shed building plans for online consumers. The website, http://www.shedplansz.com , is designed to provide online customers with easy access to a wide array of shed plansfor all purposes.



Building a shed is been a common and convenient solution to the limited space available inside the house, as it basically serves as a storage or work area outside the walls of the house. While building sheds have been widespread, the cost of labor and materials for building one may be too high for a common household if a professional or craftsman will be hired to do the job. Building them by one’s self is a tedious and time-consuming task, especially if one doesn’t have the proper guides and outlines to build one. Shedplansz.com recognizes this great need to provide households with quick and easy access to shed plans that will allow households to build their own storage or work places and minimize costs at the same time.



Shedplansz.com offers around 12, 000 professional shed plansfor all shapes, sizes, and designs. Each shed blueprint from the website contains detailed diagrams of the shed with exact measurements. It also lists down the materials needed to build a specific shed, along with the easy to follow step-by-step instruction guides towards building a DIY shed for all purposes.



The website offers various shed building plans according to their specific use. Garden shed plans are widely available at Shedplansz.com, which will help online customers build their own garden with a floor area of 40-sq. ft. There are also storage shed plans that are perfect for keeping tools, equipment, and even toys. It also offers shed blueprints for outdoor shed plans, which are very detailed with instructions so as to help online customers build the right shed that they need. Shedplansz.com also has a quick contact form that will allow customers to ask questions easily.



“They have an amazing collection of shed building plans to choose from! My husband, John, has a lot of sports equipment, and keeping them around the house was such a mess, so we decided to build a storage shed just outside our backyard. We didn’t want to make it too costly, so we decided to build it on our own. We scanned over 400 shed blueprints from Shedplansz.com, and we found the right one that’s just perfect for our needs! Best of all, it’s for free!” says Johanna Blake of Denison TX.



“Shedplansz.com is definitely the best! We wanted to build a playhouse so that our kids can maximize their playtime on weekends, and we’ve found the perfect outdoor shed at Shedplansz.com. It was easy to build, and we found everything that we needed right at the website,” says Terence and Kelly Miller from Asheville, NC



Much of the website’s features are geared towards the accessibility and the ease of use of online readers. It has gone a long way from providing shed blueprints to providing easy-to-follow instruction guides with accompanying videos to help online customers build their very own shed using professionally-crafted shed plans for all kinds of uses.



About Shedplansz.com

We provide a collection of free shed building plans. These shed plans contain detailed elevation diagrams and step by step instructions which can help any woodworker build his own shed quickly and cheaply.