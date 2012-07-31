New Website Provides Interactive Platform for Selling Boats, Property and Light Aircraft

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- With the recession over and summer in full swing, millions around the world are looking to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors. Those wanting to see life from a different perspective now have an opportunity to find their next labour of love on one of the internet’s most intuitive new websites.



Boats-For-Sale-Worldwide.com is the new online haven for the purchase of watercraft, water-side property and even light aircraft.



The site is unique due to its interactive visual links, vibrant infrastructure and ease of use.



“We know that those who enjoy water or airborne thrills like to be bold, classy and different,” says John Deary, Manager of Boats-For-Sale-Worldwide.com.



He continues, “Therefore, our site boasts exciting visual links and a super-easy yet totally-different online experience. Many are finding it a total contrast from the myriad of sales sites that exist in the current marketplace.”



The site’s array of items for sale is truly expansive, including boats for sale, yachts for sale, fishing boats for sale and even house boats for sale.



Operating a global basis, the website is already finding users flocking from all corners of the planet.



“Our initial launch phase has been spectacular. In fact, due to the popularity, we are delighted to now announce that we’ll be offering each new user a single advert free for one month. This includes up to five images and all of the standard features,” Deary adds.



With the launch offer poised to be extremely popular, Deary and his team urge people to sign up while it is still available.



“We have a limited number of free adverts on offer. Therefore, people should snap them up before they miss the boat,” he concludes.



To take advantage now and to find out more information about the website, visit: http://www.boats-for-sale-worldwide.com/



About the Baots-For-Sale-Worldwide.com

Baots-For-Sale-Worldwide.com spawned from the owner’s own woes trying to see his own boat. Sick and tired of misleading information surrounding ‘free adverts’, he set out to create his own sales platform that cut through the bull.



With almost four decades of boating experience, him and his team are delighted to be launching the world’s most exciting new ‘boats for sale’ website.