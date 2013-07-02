New Website Providing Information on Negotiating Credit Card Debt

Feltham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- ‘Negotiating Credit Card Debt’, a London based organization, today announced the launch of their new website offering detailed information on how to wipe out credit card debt. The site adds blog posts on related topics on regular intervals and provides the readers useful insights on the details. Videos are also embedded in the blog posts allowing viewers to gain a better understanding. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our new website - http://negotiatingcreditcarddebts.net and aim to emerge as an impartial site educating people on topics including how to choose a debt relief agency, foreclosure Vs bankruptcy, foreclosure on credit report and wiping out credit card debt amongst others.”



Sources confirmed that the number of people struggling with credit card debts is on the rise and the same is likely to continue in the times to come as well. If experts are to be believed, the current economic condition is the major reason behind this current malaise. The representative added, “Credit cards always come with high interest rates and it is an open secret that the people that are the most vulnerable are also the ones most likely to end up with too much debt and interest charges on their credit cards . The current economic conditions have resulted in an increasing number of people feeling pressure from these credit card companies.”



Sources confirmed that filing for bankruptcy is one of the ways of settling the credit card debt, however it comes with a few other disadvantages as well. There are other ways of taking care of the same as well and the website launch by ‘Negotiating Credit Card Debt’ is a step in educating people on the details. The representative added, “With this ongoing long-term recession, an ever increasing number of people are struggling with credit card debt. Unfortunately, those that are unemployed and retired are the ones that are suffering the most to wipe out credit card debts. Our aim is to provide impartial information to allow these vulnerable people to make some headway when it comes to negotiating credit card debt and tips on how to do this. If we can help just one person achieve this goal our job is done.”



