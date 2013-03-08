New Website Reveals How to Get Rid of a Yeast Infection Fast at Home

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- A new website called howtogetridofayeastinfectionfast.org has been launched to educate individuals on how to get rid of a yeast infection fast at home using completely natural remedies. This will be greatly helpful for women who have recurrent episodes of yeast infections.



The website will teach you how to cure yeast infections at home naturally. According to this website, drug-free remedies to heal yeast infections can actually be found inside your kitchen cupboard. Natural treatment includes Lavender and Echinacea, a flowering plant from the Daisy family, known for its medicinal effects, especially on infections and viral conditions. Recommended treatments also include the use of honey. Honey can be very useful as remedy for the symptoms and can also be beneficial for mouth infections and for the reproductive tract when taken internally. If taken on a daily basis, honey can make the symptoms of yeast or a mouth infection disappear.



Yeast is a fungus that typically lives in the female genitalia in minimal numbers. It may cause discomfort, but they are not usually serious and there are a lot of treatments. Yeast infection may be caused by an imbalance in the bacteria Lactobacillus acidophilus that lives normally in the vagina , commonly due to antibiotics, pregnancy or underlying health conditions like Diabetes and HIV infection.



Yeast infection brings about vaginal itching, soreness, or sometimes mistaken for a urinary tract infection due to pain and burning sensation during urination.



It is relatively easy to get rid of a yeast infection at home. You do not have to waste a lot of effort for expensive over-the-counter drugs plus you do not have to go through the ordeal of researching for remedies over and over.



The website states that castor Oil can be used as a treatment since it has the ability to eliminate harmful microorganisms from the body without causing risky side-effects. It also aids in the health of the gastrointestinal tract due to the fatty acids contained by the oil. Another kind of oil used for the treatment of yeast infection is the Walnut Oil. It can be used externally by direct application on the affected skin or internally in the form of supplements. Walnut oil is very rich in amino acids, therefore promoting a strengthened boost on the body’s immune system.



The website also lists that lemon is also another effective natural remedy for yeast which you will easily find at your home. It can be a cure for yeast infections because it contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which strengthen the immune system and help fight the growth of bad bacteria. Lemon is also beneficial when taken internally first thing in the morning, or on an empty stomach as it cleanses and prevents the overgrowth of bad microorganisms whether it is a mouth infection or an infection on your reproductive system.



Additional natural remedy for eliminating Candida albicans which causes the yeast infection is the Cinnamon Oil. It has an antifungal, antiseptic, and anti-bacterial agents which helps in the cure of the yeast infection. It is also a recommended treatment for cough, flu, and colds.



