New Website Reviews the Latest Women's Health Products

Ipswich, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Not sure if the latest announcement in women’s health is the real thing or a fad? A UK website devoted to exploring the latest and greatest products has just been launched, which promises to give readers the real information.



“There’s plenty of information and misinformation out there. What do you believe?” said website creator and chief reviewer Abbey Roberts. “We sort through the claims to get to the truth.”



Ms. Roberts said getting the correct information in an easy to understand way is very important. While some companies will not lie, they will take information and twist it to make it seem like something it’s not, she said.



“We cut through the nonsense and get to the real deal. We’re going to tell you if the product is good or bad. If the product is bad, we tell you why,” she said. “If the product is good, we’re going to tell you it’s a product you can trust.”



Ms. Roberts said women need to take charge of their health. That means becoming educated about what is healthy and what is not.



“As a woman, I take my body seriously because it’s the only one I have. I had some great experiences with supplements and beauty creams and I've had some bad experiences,” she said. “That’s what led me to launch my website Womens Health Reviews, www.womenshealthreviews.co.uk .”



The Womens Health team shares their knowledge and expertise to make sure other women have the best information possible. Ms. Roberts said that’s the primary goal of the website.



“Come see us. There’s no obligation and you don’t have to buy anything. We’re just interested in making sure you get the information you need,” she said.



The website has sections for Beauty, Diet and Health with extensive reviews of various products and companies.



“We’re also always looking for new products, so if you hear of something we’ve not covered, please let us know,” she said.



For more information visit http://www.womenshealthreviews.co.uk/