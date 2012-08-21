New Website Saves Students Money on Textbooks

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- CheapTextbooks.org , an online book comparison website based in Phoenix, Arizona, is helping students keep the cost of their education down by offering a way for students to instantly compare buyback prices for used textbooks with the end of the semester and the start of textbook buyback season. The website, http://www.cheaptextbooks.org/ , goes through the leading online stores to compare prices on textbooks, helping students find the best prices. Students can also instantly compare textbook buyback prices on the website as well to determine the places that offer the best prices for their textbooks.



“CheapTextbooks.org is proud to announce that we have redesigned our entire website to offer a better user experience. The new website offers faster book price comparisons than ever before,” said Michelle Park, CEO and owner of CheapTexbooks.org. “Students never have enough time. That’s why we do instant book comparisons for them. The great thing is that we have added even more book vendors so students know they are going to get the best deals.”



Many college students look for ways of converting their used textbooks to usable cash either because they no longer see the need for these books or they want others to save from buying expensive new textbooks. Other students who are also returning home after the school year would like to keep their load light and find selling their second-hand books as a useful way of disposing extra baggage. To find buyers with good prices usually poses a challenge. CheapTextbooks.org addresses this need.



CheapTextbooks.org offers book price comparison as well as textbook buyback comparisons. It is the best place to go before buying and selling textbooks. With their free comparison shopping tool, students can find the best prices when buying or selling textbooks.



The new website http://www.cheaptextbooks.org/ is now available for be viewing and will be fully launched on August 17, 2012.



For more information on CheapTexbooks.org email Michelle Park, the website’s founder and CEO, through michelle.park@cheaptextbooks.org.



