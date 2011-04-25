New Website Shows Users How to Lose 8 Times More Weight with Controversial Weight Loss Method

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2011 -- In response to the recent demand for effective weight loss systems, HCG diet drops is announcing the release of its brand new website which gives users a free 7 day diet report that people are calling “The hands down most effective weight loss product on the market.”



According to a recent study, HCG diet drops help users lose 2 to 16 times more weight than regular diets with average weight loss ranging between 1-2 pounds per day.



The secret for the program’s success comes in a controversial ingredient that is found in pregnant women. The creators admit that it’s an unlikely place to find the cure to obesity, but after extensive clinical testing the formula was found to shed weight faster than any other dieting system in existence.



The creators of HCG diet drops refer to their system as a “protocol” because unlike traditional forms of dieting it allows users to keep the weight off well after they have stopped the program. According to Marcy Reeves, who used the system back in December, “Contrary to other dieting systems that are basically just ‘band aides;’ HCG diet drops is implemented in several ‘courses’ that take the fat off once and for all.”



Perhaps the biggest difference between HCG diet drops and other dieting systems is that users reportedly don’t have to sacrifice their comfort while shedding the pounds. More than being an effective way to lose weight, it literally dissolves the fat without the constant food cravings and rigorous exercise programs. Past users say this is what separates HCG Diet drops from other forms of dieting. Not only did they lose weight, but they didn’t have to sacrifice their comfort to make it happen.



For Marilee Daniels, HCG diet drops proved to be the final solution to a lifetime of obesity: “I tried everything but absolutely nothing worked. There came a point where I wanted to give up. I honestly believed that I would never lose the weight and I was utterly crushed. When I saw the HGC diet drops on TV I was deeply skeptical, but seeing the results I decided to try it for myself. Long story short it was absolutely life changing. Within a few days I was shedding the weight fast and during the first month I lost 22 pounds. Words cannot express how appreciative I am for this program.”



So far the system has received rave reviews from all those who have tried it. More than just being a way to lose weight, it gives users the ability to be thin without the uphill struggle typical of most dieting systems. To learn more about this FREE offer go to: http://www.hcgdietdropsv.org

