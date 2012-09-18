New Website Teaches Anyone to Be an Owner Operator Truck Driver

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- HowToBeAnOwnerOperatorTruckDriver.com is a new website that connects truckers with jobs and employers with eager truck drivers. Visitors to the site will find a very easy-to-use job search tool and anyone looking for OTR or CDL jobs will discover one of the best job search engines available on the web.



The owners of the site are very familiar with the trucking industry and understand that it is in a constant state of change. Those looking for a job and those seeking good employees need one clearing house to visit to find the best jobs and the best candidates.



The site features and innovative and simple application process. Basically all job seekers need to do is fill out the simple application and then the site automatically makes that application available to all of the major trucking companies. There is not better or no faster way to find the next job.



Since the website is not only designed for job seekers but also for employers who have truck driving jobs available, the nation’s largest truck driving companies search their website regularly to find the best applicants. One of the hardest jobs for any business is to find quality employees and this site takes that burden off the hands of trucking companies.



Those interested in learning more or for searching for the perfect job or perfect job candidate can visit http://www.howtobeanowneroperatortruckdriver.com/.