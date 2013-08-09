New Website Teaches Salsa Dancing to Students While at Home

Port Charlotte, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- For those who've wanted to look like the dancers on Dancing with the Stars, started a class and then felt like everyone was watching them, that the moves were taking too long to learn or just felt discouraged with the learning pace in a live dance class the internet is a welcome refuge. Especially for those who have discovered a taste for a particular dance such as the popular Salsa, the internet now offers them the chance to learn from a respected, award-winning teacher right in the privacy of their own home.



Professional Salsa teacher Emily Estrella, who has been dancing and teaching Salsa professionally for almost 13 years, now brings her one and one Salsa coaching to the web with SalsaDancingCourses.com. Emily, discouraged watching new students get self-conscious and frazzled in live classes or quit due to traveling inconvenience or hectic lifestyle thought about these problems and came up with an affordable alternative that fits anyone's lifestyle and allows them to learn with their own pace in the comfort and privacy of their own home.



Emily's online video course offers students fun, engaging, step by step easy to follow video instructions that are excellent for both Beginners & Intermediate dancers. The video course offers over 6 hours of Salsa dance moves, fundamentals, patterns, combinations & techniques using different teachers and 4 Dance Styles. The multi-angle views also include 70 minutes of sensational Latin Salsa dance grooves & music rhythms for learning and practicing moves.



Students receive instant access to the videos, unlike other courses where they must wait in the mail or cannot download until 'approved'. The videos showcase innovative fast-track dance learning methods and award winning production. Students won't be charged an arm and a leg, with a total investment for the entire SalsaDancingCourses “Complete Salsa Mastery” program costing just $49 and including Emily's ironclad 100% satisfaction "Love It or Shove It" guarantee that states if student is not satisfied with the videos then they can contact her within 60 days of their order for a FULL refund.



For more information, visit http://www.salsadancingcourses.com .



For Media Contact:

Emily Estrella (Founder)

SalsaDancingCourse

Address: 1300 Inverness Street

Port Charlotte, FL 33952

United States

Phone: 800-590-2216

Email: contact@salsadancingcourses.com

http://www.salsadancingcourses.com