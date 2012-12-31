New Website That Sells Latest 2013 Fashion Trends Launches

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- “Busana Cantik” is a newly launched website that aims to sell elegant and trendy dresses at both the retail and wholesale rates. The website complies with the people’s clothing needs mainly women, by designing and providing them with beautiful apparel at affordable rates.



The company is specialized in creating unique dresses by combining specific colors and patterns with the high quality fabric including cotton dobby, habotai silk and denim. This collaboration of colors, patterns and fabric results in dresses that are high in style , elegance and quality.



The gorgeous clothes online are available at affordable rates in order to target a large amount of people. Because women usually look for dresses that are not only stylish and beautiful but are also available at cheaper rates. Busana Cantik caters to this need of women by selling different types of apparel ranging from casual to formal wear. In addition to western wear, the website also provides a wide range of Muslims’ traditional outfits which are very affordable and high in quality.



The company also offers wholesale beautiful dresses at affordable rates for resale purposes providing the wholesalers a profitable deal. The dresses are also ideal to gift children, relatives and colleagues. Moreover, the company has gorgeous dress models who carry the dresses flawlessly, making a long lasting impression on the customers.



In addition, the website has an easy transaction system that makes placing of orders and payments easy. One can easily order the goods via email, SMS or phone. The company fully pays attention to complete the orders in time by maintaining and following strict rules and regulations. Furthermore, customers are fully assisted in selecting the most appropriate dresses for themselves through a team of experienced personnel.



Busana Cantik promises to provide their customers with the latest and the hottest 2013 trends in luxury fashion. They guarantee low price without comprising the quality of their clothing so that the customers have the best online shopping experience. Their latest fashion trends provide women to experience and live the energetic classy lifestyle, by wearing the best brands in the world.



About Busana-Cantik

Busana-Cantik is among the best and leading fashion outlets in Indonesia selling wholesale clothes.



