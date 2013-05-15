New Website Totally Related to Women's Self Defence Launches Today

Miami Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- BestHandgunsForWomen.com today announced the launch of its official website - http://www.besthandgunsforwomen.com/. The site covers everything women would ever need for self defence. The site aims to provide the detailed information related to self defence to women, while offering access to training as well as products that can help in the same. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our new website and hope to offer products and information to women in relation to self defence.”



The site is also offering a free eBook – ‘Women’s Guide for Self Defence’ to visitors of the site and the same can be accessed by providing a valid email address. According to the sources, the site is updated with informative articles that focuses on different handguns and their properties, how to use them, ways to reduce the need of self defence, information on additional accessories, points to understand while choosing a gun and product reviews among other on a daily basis.



The representative further added, “We aim to help women arm themselves with all the tricks as well as tools that are necessary for defending themselves and feel safe once they go out to shop or work. We are offering detailed info on not only the different defence product types but also helps in identifying one that is apt as per your needs.”



The site is also offering all the related products on their online store and the purchase can be made using Amazon’s secure network. Some of the products as offered by the store include Gun Grips, Gun Holsters, Pepper Sprays, Range Bags, Self Defence Key chains, Shooting Ear Protection, Shooting Glasses, Tactical Flashlights, Tactical Pens and Teasers and Stun Guns among others.



About BestHandgunsForWomen.com

BestHandgunsForWomen.com is an online guide for women offering details related to self defence and carrying a handgun. The company started operations in 2013 and has an online store as well allowing visitors to purchase tools related to self defence.



Contact Information

Name: BestHandgunsForWomen.com

Website: http://www.besthandgunsforwomen.com/

Email: info@besthandgunsforwomen.com

Address: 190 Westward Drive. Miami Springs