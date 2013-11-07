New Website, www.irelandspares.com Guarantees to Offer the Lowest Priced Car Parts

Bolton, Manchester -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Buying a used car is often much more economical than buying a new one, the only problem with used cars is they don't usually come with a warranty of any kind and when they go wrong repairing them can be very expensive. One way to reduce the cost of owning and running a used car is to keep it serviced regularly and buy used car parts, used car parts can be used for repairing and servicing older cars.



www.irelandspares.com is a new site which supplys car parts for most vehicle manufacturers available in the Ireland, manufacturer parts available on the site include Ford, Audi, Volkswagon, Fiat, Jaguar and many more. All parts supplied by the site come with warranty.



They site works by enabling you to compare prices on the parts you need you can then order the best priced brake pads, engine parts, air and oil filters.



The site doesn't just list new parts, they say on the site, “Would you like to find specific accessories for your vehicle? We can help you by allowing you to view car parts offered by dismantlers, breakers' yards and new part dealers. There are many different accessories which car owners can buy, ranging from car mats and seats to seat covers and booster seats for children. Most vehicles have their own brand of accessories, meaning that drivers have to buy specific products. Rather than wait, or spend money having the item delivered from overseas, it is a good idea to try and find local accessories sellers offering parts for your vehicle.”



www.irelandspares.com is aimed at the irish market and enables car owners to receive no obligation quotes online, via phone and text within minutes, they say that they can save motorists upto 60% on their car parts.