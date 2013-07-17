New Weight Loss Pill Contains Raspberry Ketones and Green Coffee Extract Reports Pills-for-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com, a popular diet pill website, are reporting that a new weight loss pill for 2013 contains both green coffee bean extract and raspberry ketones.



In recent years these two ingredients have proven to be effective at burning fat in clinical studies. Indeed they were two of the best-selling diet supplements in 2012 thanks to these findings.



Therefore it is no surprise that they have both been included in one powerful weight loss pill in order to help dieters successfully lose weight.



This new supplement is called Ketone Balance Duo, and a full review of Ketone Balance Duo is now available on the Pills For Weight Loss website.



According to this review, this supplement contains the recommended daily dosage of both raspberry ketones and green coffee bean extract, and in addition it also includes green tea extract, which has its own weight loss properties.



A spokesman for Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com said:



"It was only a matter of time before companies came up with a super-powerful weight loss pill that contains some of these potent fat-burning ingredients, and Ketone Balance Duo looks like one of the more effective ones to come onto the market."



"This supplement can reportedly burn fat, boost the metabolism, suppress the appetite and increase energy levels, and if you read some of the customer testimonials it does indeed seem to work because a few people have reported losing 3 pounds in just the first week."



Anyone that would like to find out more about Ketone Balance Duo, which includes green coffee bean extract, raspberry ketones and green tea extract, can do so by visiting:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2013/07/16/ketone-balance-duo-review/



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual diet pills and supplements. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.