New Wellness Discount Program Helps Saves Medical Expenses and Increases Peace of Mind

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Care Ultima , a unique discount health and wellness benefit program, is now giving away free access to a discount pharmacy card that's accepted at major drugstores like CVS, Target, Wall greens, and more. This is a new and exciting service that the company hopes will give back to many American families hit hard by the recession.



“In today’s economy, the amount of people who can't afford health insurance is rising at an alarming rate,” said Frank Peck, CEO and Founder of Care Ultima. Peck continues to say “Care Ultima provides discounts to lifestyle, emergency and convenience services – and this is for both the individual member and their immediate family in their household at no additional costs.”



Because of the difficulty and the amount of stress that many Americans experience, Care Ultima has created a system of solutions that include health, lifestyle and convenience services. Significant discounts for these services include:



- 24/7 access to speak with a Doctor right over the phone

- Emergency Roadside Assistance

- Aetna Dental Access® with 81,000 dental providers and savings from 15-50%

- pharmacy discounts up to 60% off

- Chiropractic and alternative medicine discounts



Lifestyle and convenience services include the protection from identity theft with ID Safe Choice, a national roadside assistance program that includes the whole family, and Legal Club, which offers access to numerous free and discounted legal services.



For more information about the company visit us at www.CareUltima.com , and click on “Free RX” for details on obtaining a free prescription savings card.



THIS PLAN IS NOT INSURANCE and is not intended to replace insurance. THIS IS NOT A MEDICARE PRESCRIPTION DRUG PLAN.* This plan does not meet the minimum creditable coverage requirements under M.G.L. c. 111M and 956 CMR 5.00. This plan is not a Qualified Health Plan under the Affordable Care Act. The plan provides discounts at certain health care providers for medical services. The range of discounts will vary depending on the type of provider and service. The plan does not make payments directly to the providers of medical services. Plan members are obligated to pay for all health care services but will receive a discount from those health care providers who have contracted with the discount medical plan organization. You may access a list of participating health care providers at searchforaprovider.com or www.CareUltima.com



Upon request the plan will make available a written list of participating health care providers. You have the right to cancel within the first 30 days after receipt of membership materials and receive a full refund, less a nominal processing fee (nominal fee for MD residents is $5). Discount Medical Plan Organization and administrator: Careington International Corporation, 7400 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco, TX 75034; phone 800-441-0380.



The plan and its administrators have no liability for providing or guaranteeing service by providers or the quality of service rendered by providers. This plan is not available in Montana and Vermont. This plan is not currently available in Washington. *Medicare statement applies to MD residents when pharmacy discounts are part of plan.