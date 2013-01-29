Fairland, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- WesBank is one of South Africa’s leading asset finance companies and is well respected for providing asset-based finance solutions. WesBank proudly launched its new advertising campaign in June 2012, which reflects their response to the changing needs and behaviours of consumers.



According to Chris de Kock, Head of Sales and Marketing at WesBank, the campaign showcases WesBank's move towards innovative online solutions that help take the 'schlep' out of vehicle finance." The way people engage and transact has changed. As people's lives become busier, they don't have time to deal with reams of paperwork or be placed on hold by call centres. As a result, we wanted the campaign to highlight how we as a brand are taking this to heart and are amending our offering accordingly."



Sizakele Marutlulle, CEO at Grey SA, the advertising agency tasked with conceptualising the campaign, says it was important to take the WesBank brand into the marketplace with a new and imaginative perspective. "WesBank is pioneering innovative new solutions by enabling its customers to sign documents online, check balances and receive responses to queries in real time, without needing to phone a call centre.



"It has been extremely exciting to be given the opportunity to attach a new vocabulary, terminology and vision to how people experience a well-known brand. This campaign shows how life without WesBank can be a battle."



The campaign features print, radio, outdoor and digital elements, all of which reflect the struggles that many customers generally experience through traditional engagement channels and how these can be alleviated through new online platforms which WesBank offers.



The outdoor billboards, which are displayed across the major metros including Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban among others – also showcase an innovative style. "The artwork on the billboards are actually photographs but have been manipulated to look like illustrations, which presents a truly new style that invites people into the design," says Marutlulle.



"We are extremely pleased with the campaign. To service customers effectively today, businesses need to listen to their needs and react appropriately. This campaign truly reflects the fact that WesBank is assisting its customers to interact in whatever manner is most convenient for them" concludes De Kock.



About Wesbank

WesBank has over 40 years of experience in asset and vehicle finance. As a leading asset-based finance provider in South Africa, we finance new and used vehicles for personal use, both privately and through dealerships, as well as leisure vehicles, and also offer expert advice and professional service to our clients.



Our other main focus is providing quality asset finance and fleet management solutions for a number of market sectors. WesBank’s asset finance services cover aviation finance, agri finance, commercial vehicle finance, company vehicles, plant equipment, office equipment, public sector finance and franchise finance. In addition, we offer personal insurance, vehicle insurance, personal loans as well as business insurance, and we are perfectly placed to structure a finance deal to suit your needs.



WesBank is a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, which in turn, is part of the FirstRand Group. FirstRand is South Africa's most innovative Bank Assurance Group with interests in Retail and Merchant Banking, Life Assurance, Financial Planning and Medical Schemes.