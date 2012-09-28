New Wide-Angle Mini-Floodlight Sets New Performance Standard for Lighting Tools

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The new WorkStar® Pocket Floodlight™ from Maxxeon is the perfect solution for technicians and sportsmen who need a lot of light, but don’t want to lug around a heavy, bulky work light or flashlight.



According to the factory spokesman, these lighting tools produce over 140 lumens of brilliant white light in a wide-angle floodlight-style beam, and are designed to be most effective at a range of six inches to ten feet. These compact and light weight lights clip into a pocket and are powered by three AAA batteries. The lights are available in three finishes:



- Realtree™ AP Camo

- Imitation Carbon Fiber

- Black Type II Anodizing



The rugged WorkStar® LED Pocket Floodlight™ is designed for daily use in a demanding shop, manufacturing, maintenance and outdoor environments. The tough T6 aluminum body is virtually indestructible. All threaded joints have rubber O-ring seals so it is water resistant. The rugged tailcap switch is rated at 100,000 cycles and is sealed to avoid contamination by dirt and grit. In addition, the switch has the standard ON/OFF operation, plus a handy momentary action position. Batteries are included and it carries a one year over-the-counter replacement warranty. Depending on the body finish, it sells for between $35 and $45 in most industrial supply, auto parts, electrical and plumbing-HVAC stores.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net