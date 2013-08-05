New Wine Ratings Released by Wine School

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- With consumer demand for wine growing in Pennsylvania, a local Wine School has released a new set of reviews geared to the Philadelphia market.



Wines reviews are all available in the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) wine and spirits shops. Keith Wallace, the founder of the Wine School of Philadelphia, says that they only consider reviewing wines that offer great value and great quality.



This month, featured wineries include Trimbach, Domiane Collotte, Havens Winery, Rafael Reverte, and many others. All in all, about 20 wine with ratings of over 90 points were published.



All reviews are originally published via the school's wine newsletter. A free subscription to the publication is available at http://www.vinology.com/free-wine-newsletter.htm. The wine reviews are also available via Epikur Magazine with can be viewed at http://www.winelust.com. Two new reviews are posted every week. Epikur also publishes beer reviews and Philadelphia restaurant reviews.



