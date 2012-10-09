New Wing Building at the Copthorne Hotel Commodore and Car Hire in Christchurch

Christchurch, NZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The Copthorne Hotel Commodore Christchurch Airport is known for its outstanding accommodations in Christchurch. It offers comfort, has a beautiful ambiance, a lovely environment and excellent service. It also has a great location which makes it very convenient for travelers visiting Christchurch being only three minutes away from the airport and ten minutes away from the heart of the city. It’s very accessible for people to arrive and depart from the airport and to go around and sightsee and visit places. The Copthorne Hotel Commodore Christchurch Airport only wants to give the best hotel accommodations and enhance its customers’ travel experience, and with all these, it very much delivers.



The Copthorne Commodore is fast becoming one of the popular hotels Christchurch has to offer. The even better news is that it is constructing a new wing building despite many building demolishments happening around Christchurch. This new wing contains a 20 room extension, which means even more luxurious rooms for travelers to enjoy. The existing luxurious accommodations that travelers have been enjoying from the hotel are the five star luxury with Superior Plus rooms and Christchurch accommodation at its finest on The Business where guests have exclusive access to the most secluded and private floors and their accommodations are of international business-class standards. There are also the Superior rooms where guests enjoy four star accommodations with five star service. And there are also several family accommodations making it an ideal family destination as well. The new wing building is an excellent bonus and addition to all these.



Guests staying at the Copthorne Commodore need not to worry about transportation since they are partnered with the best car rental in Christchurch, Touchdown Car Rental. Touchdown Car Rental takes car rental services to the next level. Aside from being an affordable car hire Christchurch, its selection of vehicles and services makes car rental in Christchurch a whole new different experience. Car hire in Christchurch is easy to use. Travelers can choose from a selection of 4WD Subaru Foresters and Mini Coopers based on the kind of vehicle that they need and the kind of commuting experience that they are looking for. This pair, The Copthorne Hotel Commodore Christchurch Airport and Touchdown Car Rental, definitely makes them the ideal travel partner when visiting Christchurch, New Zealand. No need to look any further than these two.



About Copthorne Hotel Commodore Christchurch Airport’s New Wing Building

The Copthorne Hotel Commodore Christchurch Airport’s New Wing Building is a 20 luxurious room extension. This is an addition to the ideal hotel to stay at when visiting Christchurch, that procides accommodation and convenience. For more information, contact Thomas Patterson at info@commodore.net.nz or rentals@touchdowncarrental.co.nz or +64 3 358 8129.