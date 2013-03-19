New Wing Chun App Helps in Learning Wing Tsun Kung Fu Techniques

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The Wing Chun Martial Arts App, with instruction from “Wing Chun Kid”, an experienced martial artist from Hong Kong, provides effective training for learning wing chun techniques. Rated the best-selling Wing Chun app, it is now available for download, for free, from the Apple App Store and Google Play.



The videos within the wing tsun app explain each technique in a way that is relevant to modern mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting. Each lesson reveals hidden applications of each technique against common, real-world attacks – something that is usually lacking in traditional wing chun instruction. The lessons provided are to the point and explain simple moves for self defense using wingchun.



The app is divided into three levels, namely, level 1 “Siu Lim Tao”; level 2 “Chum Kiu”; and the most advanced Level 3 “Biu Jee”. These three levels nicely encompasses the three forms in wing chun technique. Each level includes step-by-step video lessons which give instructions on the proper movements and how to use each technique in a real world self defense situation. Because of this, anyone who has the app would surely be able to carry out practices even when he is not anywhere near the gym.



To get further instruction on the three levels, one can download the Wing Chun PLUS, Wing Chun PRO and Wing Chun ULTIMATE apps that together include over 91 videos, lessons and several hours of wing chun training.



Before one could start learning Wing Chun, it would be necessary for him to learn about the history of the trainer. Wing Chun Kid was born in Hong Kong – the founding place of Ip Man’s wing chun. It was also there that he trained, the very place where such art of fighting originated. Aside from being an expert in the said martial art, he also trained in Brazilian Ju Jitsu and Jeet Kune Do. Developing further this particular art of fighting for over several years, he has introduced the best techniques that make it a very precise and powerful way of defending oneself from attacking opponents. It is clearly a tested and proven technique in fighting even modern mixed martial arts practitioners.



With the Wing Chun Martial Arts app, anyone could learn how to perform the three authentic wing chun forms and use the techniques hidden in these forms to counter various attacks like haymakers, grappling, jabs, kicks and more. Its easy-to-follow and eye-opening lessons may give users more training than many wing chun classes.



The Wing Chun Martial Arts, PLUS, PRO and ULTIMATE apps are all that are needed to learn from home or on a phone or tablet. The Wing Chun Self Defense App is available now from https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wing-chun-self-defence/id594140828?ls=1&mt=8. For more information on Wing Chun Kid, go to http://wingchunkid.com/.



