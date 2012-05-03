New Winnipeg Computer Support Firm Set To Help Manitoba Business

Winnipeg, Manitoba -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba small businesses can now satisfy all of their IT needs in one place: Evident IT. Roger Miranda and his team of IT professionals look forward to providing Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba small businesses with top notch services at affordable prices.



Evident IT Joins Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba Managed IT Services Community.



With so many different types of businesses in so many different industries throughout Canada adopting cloud computing into their daily operations, can there ever be too many managed IT services providers? Probably not.



Evident IT, “the new kid in town,” offers Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba small-business owners something that’s still pretty rare among managed IT services providers: packaged services offerings, including something known as an all-you-can-eat package (AYCE) that allows clients to truly remove IT from their daily worry list. A true money saving idea if ever one existed.



“I love taking all that technology stuff and putting it into one package,” said Evident IT president Roger Miranda. “When I was researching some of my competitors, I noticed that not everyone was doing that. As a new company, it’s nice that Evident IT can offer Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba small businesses something a little different.”



Roger Miranda, an alumnus of CDI College, has skills not only in information technology but also in Internet marketing, computer programming and software development. Many small-business leaders will need the knowledge and experience of Miranda and his team to help them make the best use of their businesses’ websites, SEO, online advertising and social media to attract and maintain healthy customer bases.



Any small-business owner in the Winnipeg or Southern Manitoba area who wants a single-source IT solutions provider should call 204-282-9500 today and schedule a no-obligation discussion about how Evident IT can “take IT off your daily worry list.”