New Wireless Repeater Website WiFirepeaters.net Provides Reviews on the Best Wireless Repeaters

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The new website WiFirepeaters.net is providing wireless users around the country with reviews on the best wireless range extenders on the market.



While wireless routers have become ubiquitous, range and signal quality issues due to ever- increasing distance needs and interference factors have given rise to the need for WiFi repeaters. Just like with wireless routers, the plethora of options has produced numerous questions on best choice by users. Enter the new website WiFirepeaters.net, which provides reviews on the latest and best WiFi repeaters. “Our goal was to create a site where people could read reviews on the best WiFi repeaters and get detailed information on setup and how they work,” said WiFirepeaters.net Founder Chris Maginnis.



Each wireless repeater review is broken down into several sections that include a short overview followed by a succinct listing of positive attributes and encountered problems. Each review then delves into the step by step setup process and any extra features that come with the device, such as android app for device control via Smartphone. The review then moves to the specifics of what comes with the unit such as antennas, adaptors, cables and setup guide.



Readers are then provided with information on good and bad reviews about the unit that are garnered from reputable sources around the web. Each WiFi range extender review is ranked numerically according to its combined best price, performance and ease of use. This is followed by practical perspectives on alternatives and why each unit falls into a particular ranking. Readers are directed to specific online retailers that carry the unit at the best price as well as a manufacturer’s website link.



The new website will constantly be evolving with new reviews added over the coming weeks and months. The WiFirepeaters.net team is comprised of ‘tech geeks’ who have used wireless range extenders and repeaters for a long time. In addition to the reviews, website visitors can read explanatory articles about repeaters, their options and general setup. “With so many options on the market and more added every day, we try to organize the reviews and the information in an intuitive way so readers can easily make informed decisions without wasting their time scouring the web,” said Maginnis. For more information, please visit http://wifirepeaters.net/



About WiFirepeaters.net

The website specializes in reviewing the best wireless range extenders and repeaters on the market. With years of experience working with repeaters of all types by differing manufacturers, the review team focuses on finding users the best wireless performance at the lowest price. Each unit is ranked numerically for price, performance and ease of use. The detailed reviews are subdivided into positives, problems, setup, what comes with the unit, overall reviews from the web, purchase points and manufacturer website links.