New Women's Sandals Under $20 That Are Available for Summer 2014 Are Featured at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- At this time of the year, a lot of women think about buying one or two new pairs of sandals for the summer. So with that in mind, and indeed with the budget-conscious shopper in mind, The-New-Fashion.com have recently picked out some of the best women's sandals under $20 that are available to buy for summer 2014.



This latest blog post actually features a total of 14 different pairs of sandals altogether, and includes a variety of different styles and colors, such as black, white, gold, peach, nude, tan brown, mint and turquoise, for example.



As they point out in the article, the majority of these sandals have faux leather uppers, which is partly why they are so reasonably priced, but they are all really pretty and are very easy to slip on and off because they all have thong-style toe straps. They also have really smooth lining and a cushioned footbed in many cases, which means that they should be really comfortable to wear.



Commenting on all of these low-cost women's sandals, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"I personally picked out all of these sandals because these are some of the prettiest ones I could find under $20, and appear to be excellent value for money."



"I think my favorites have to be the white and the gold sandals because I often buy these colors, but I also love the mint sandals as well because these would be ideal for the beach, and to be honest, there are several others that I would happily add to my collection."



Anyone that would like to view all of these sandals for women that are available to buy this summer for under $20, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2014/05/12/14-hot-new-pairs-of-womens-sandals-under-20-for-summer-2014



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.