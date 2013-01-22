New WonderFoil Postcards - Brilliant Colors, Catchy Designs - Now Available at Affordable Rates from 4OVER4.COM

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- NY’s favorite business printer 4OVER4.COM has introduced WonderFoil postcards printing for businesses. 4OVER4.COM is a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including postcard printing, sticker printing, poster printing, canvas prints, and other custom printing applications.



4OVER4.COM now offers WonderFoil postcards printing in 16pt gloss cover, UV-protected paper and sizes of 4" x 6", 5" x 7", and 5.5" x 8.5" with optional rounded corners. Quantities of between 500 and 25,000 prints can be ordered per time.



"WonderFoil printing is unique and in high demand because WonderFoil gives you an unlimited range of color choices as well as 16pt high-gloss UV coating for finished products that are simply a joy to behold," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about WonderFoil postcards printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/wf-postcards, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



