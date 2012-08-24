New WoodworkPlans.net Website Brings Access to Complete Woodwork Project Plans to the Web

Flint, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- Experienced and novice woodworkers now have a great new website to obtain detailed woodworking project plans with the launch of WoodworkPlans.net. The new website provides information about a range of different woodwork plans with new plans added weekly.



DIY projects have always been a big part of the daily experience of people around the world. Woodworking projects have increasingly become a growing creative and practical outlet for millions of DIY project enthusiasts everywhere. Unfortunately, many novice and experienced woodworkers are hampered by a lack of access to complete and detailed woodwork plans. Now, the new website http://www.woodworkplans.net is actively working to fill that need with detailed and complete woodworking plans for a wide variety of projects big and small. “Almost all of the online sources of woodworking plans today lack the necessary detail to create something truly wonderful, so we created this website to bring those types of plans to everyone,” said expert woodworker and WoodworkPlans.net Founder Mathew Bedford.



At the heart of every woodworking project ranging from shelves, cabinets, tables, beds and beyond, are complete and detailed plans. Wood project plans are actually a full set of operating instructions that describe the tools, equipment, and also raw materials necessary for a project’s completion. The woodwork plans website brings all of the step-by-step directions on exactly how to put together each and every piece of a wide variety of projects.



Since the website is meant to appeal to novice woodworkers as well as the experienced woodworker, the website first brings detailed information regarding woodwork table plans.



The reader will learn about the process, necessary components and tools to complete the project and a step-by step guide to construction and assembly. Readers can also access detailed information on woodworking bed plans for building their own quality bed frames. Information on new plans will be added to the website each week.



As readers gain confidence and enthusiasm for woodworking, the website also provides access to more than 16,000 woodworking plans. The package contains step-by-step instructions and easy to follow guides including the blueprints and materials list. “Almost every type of woodwork project from simple woodwork projects like bird feeders to projects like decks and even garages is covered in this package,” said Bedford. “The only restriction with regards to creating wooden projects is really a person’s motivation to spend effort and time to create something beautiful, practical and lasting.” For more information, please visit http://www.woodworkplans.net



About WoodworkPlans.net

