New Worldwide Bitumen Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Bitumen Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- The global bitumen market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the rising demand in paving and roofing applications. Paving products are supported by infrastructure construction in growing economies with demand for emulsified asphalt growing. Major uses of bitumen are road surfacing, paints and enamels, electrical products, roofing, water-proofing, joint sealants, pipe coating, adhesives, automotive applications, and others. Due to the increasing use of bitumen in numerous applications, the bitumen market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the near future.
This market research report analyzes the bitumen market depending on important segments and major regions. It is a comprehensive study of the current market trends, industry growth factors, restraints, and market growth predictions. It includes analysis of recent technological developments, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete profiles of top industry players. It also includes a review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.
To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/bitumen-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018
Bitumen Market Segmentation
Segmentation by type
Paving Grades
Hard Grades
Oxidised/Blown Grades
Cutback Bitumen
Bitumen Emulsions
Polymer Modified Binders (PMBs)
Segmentation by Geography
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Rest of the World
The major players in the Anglo American PLC, Bouygues Group, BP PLC, CRH PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, Bau Holding Vermogensverwaltung AG, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, ChevronTexaco Corporation, Grace (WR) & Company, Icopal Group, Hanson PLC, G-I Holdings Incorporated, Fortum Corporation, IKO Group, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Marathon Oil Corporation, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Nippon Oil Corporation, Owens Corning, Petroleos Brasileiro SA, Lafarge SA, Rinker Group Limited, RMC Group PLC, Saint-Gobain, Royal Dutch/ Shell Group of Companies, Valero Energy Corporation, Villas Austria GmbH, Yukos Oil Company, and others.
To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/139160
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides an overview of the market forces driving and restraining industry growth
It provides up-to-date analysis of current market trends to stay updated with technology
It provides a detailed outlook of the market and its future
It provides a clear understanding of the key product segments and leading market players
It helps in making informed business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the market strategies
It provides an overview of innovative product developments and market forecast
About MarketResearchReports.Biz
MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
M/s Sheela
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Blog: http://technaviomarketreports.blogspot.com/