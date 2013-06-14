New Worldwide Bitumen Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- The global bitumen market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the rising demand in paving and roofing applications. Paving products are supported by infrastructure construction in growing economies with demand for emulsified asphalt growing. Major uses of bitumen are road surfacing, paints and enamels, electrical products, roofing, water-proofing, joint sealants, pipe coating, adhesives, automotive applications, and others. Due to the increasing use of bitumen in numerous applications, the bitumen market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the near future.



This market research report analyzes the bitumen market depending on important segments and major regions. It is a comprehensive study of the current market trends, industry growth factors, restraints, and market growth predictions. It includes analysis of recent technological developments, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete profiles of top industry players. It also includes a review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/bitumen-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018



Bitumen Market Segmentation



Segmentation by type



Paving Grades

Hard Grades

Oxidised/Blown Grades

Cutback Bitumen

Bitumen Emulsions

Polymer Modified Binders (PMBs)



Segmentation by Geography



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



The major players in the Anglo American PLC, Bouygues Group, BP PLC, CRH PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, Bau Holding Vermogensverwaltung AG, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, ChevronTexaco Corporation, Grace (WR) & Company, Icopal Group, Hanson PLC, G-I Holdings Incorporated, Fortum Corporation, IKO Group, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Marathon Oil Corporation, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Nippon Oil Corporation, Owens Corning, Petroleos Brasileiro SA, Lafarge SA, Rinker Group Limited, RMC Group PLC, Saint-Gobain, Royal Dutch/ Shell Group of Companies, Valero Energy Corporation, Villas Austria GmbH, Yukos Oil Company, and others.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/139160



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides an overview of the market forces driving and restraining industry growth

It provides up-to-date analysis of current market trends to stay updated with technology

It provides a detailed outlook of the market and its future

It provides a clear understanding of the key product segments and leading market players

It helps in making informed business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the market strategies

It provides an overview of innovative product developments and market forecast



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://technaviomarketreports.blogspot.com/