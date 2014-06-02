New Wound Dressing Industry Is Expected to Reach USD 6,012.4 Million Globally in 2017: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Wound Dressing Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Forecast 2011 - 2017," the global wound dressing market was worth USD 4,410.5 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 6,012.4 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2011 to 2017. In the overall global market, the U.S. is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue till 2017. The U.S. is expected to enjoy 34.6% of global wound dressing market revenue share in 2017 followed by Europe.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wound-dressing-market.html



The global wound dressings market is driven by ageing population, increasing incidence of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and the development of cost effective and innovative dressings. Wound dressings have two different techniques to cover up the wounds - traditional and advanced wound dressings. In developed as well as in developing nations, the market is shifting towards advanced wound-care dressings. However, traditional wound dressings market with low cost and reimbursement facility will remain in the overall market with low market growth rate in future.



Over the last decade demand of advanced dressings has increased considerably due to higher adoption of interactive/bioactive and antimicrobial dressings. The advanced wound dressings include moist, antimicrobial and interactive dressings, in which moist dressings have foams, semi-permeable/ transparent films, alginates, hydrofibers, hydrogels and hydrocolloids. The market for advanced wound dressings was 2,432.8 million in 2011 and it is expected to reach USD 3,841.9 million in 2017.



The major geographic markets for wound dressings are U.S. and Europe. The U.S. accounts for more than one-third of the worldwide wound-dressings market in 2011. Asia Pacific countries such as China, Taiwan and India are emerging markets at a high growth rate.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of wound dressing products in the global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of wound dressing product manufacturers, product sales, and trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global wound dressing market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global wound dressing market as below:



Traditional

Advanced



Moist

- Foam

- Alginate

- Film

- Hydrocolloid

- Hydrogel

- Antimicrobial

- Silver

- Non - Silver

- Interactive / active

- Biomaterials

- Skin - Substitute



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:

- U.S.

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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