New Yacht Charter Price Comparison Site Launched TigerSail Offering Price Comparison Between over 170 Companies

Waterford, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The highest quality yachts at ridiculously affordable prices. This may formerly have sounded like a dream, but now thanks to recently launched price comparison website TigerSail.com it is a reality that customers are passionately jumping on board with.



“There was a real need here in the Mediterranean for a way to quickly and simply get the best price on yacht rentals,” a spokesperson from the company observed. “And that's exactly what we're delivering with TigerSail. Our users can expect to save money, while still enjoying all the luxurious adventure of renting a yacht and taking it out in one of the most beautiful places in the whole world.”



The revolutionary yacht chartering price comparison site covers a wide range of regions, including Greece, Italy, Croatia and Spain. Checking the prices is quick and easy, and the high quality of the yacht being chartered is always guaranteed.



Some recent examples of discounted prices include: a Elan 210 (Spyke) based out of Croatia for 573.00 €; a Bavaria 39 C (Mira) from Italy for 1,286.00 €; and a Bavaria 42 3 Cabins (Ambiente) based out of Turkey for 1,358.00 € to name just a few.



Both bareboat and skippered yachts are available depending on the needs of the client.



Response to TigerSail has been incredibly positive, with good reviews spreading across the internet and by word of mouth.



John D., from London, recently said, “I was looking forward for years to chartering a yacht from Greece as part of our family vacation. The price was a big concern and I'm very glad I found TigerSail. Being able to compare prices right on the site saved us a huge amount of money. Will use you again and I'm recommending to all my friends.”



For more information visit http://www.tigersail.com



Media Contact: + 353 51 303 760