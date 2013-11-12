New Yacon Syrup Products for Weight Loss (For November 2013) Are Featured at ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- There has been a great deal of excitement about yacon syrup just recently after a well-known TV doctor carried out an experiment on his TV show, and found that this syrup can successfully promote weight loss.



After asking a group of 60 volunteers to take a teaspoon of yacon syrup with or before each meal for 4 weeks, he found that 40 of these people completed the experiment and 29 of these people managed to lose weight (without making any changes to their diet or exercise routine).



According to this article at ENetHealth.com, 14 of these people lost 5 pounds or more, and the average weight loss per person was 2.9 pounds, which is evidence that taking yacon syrup every day can indeed help people lose a few pounds.



Plus it has other health benefits as well because it offers probiotic support and can help aid digestion, for example.



Demand for yacon syrup products has inevitably shot up as a result of these findings, and weight loss companies are subsequently rushing to create their own yacon syrup products to capitalise on this demand.



ENetHealth.com have featured some of the best yacon syrup products for weight loss in their latest article, and try to update this article once per day in order to delete products that are no longer in stock, and include good quality products that are currently in stock and available to buy online.



Commenting on these new products, a spokesperson for ENetHealth.com said:



"Most people would prefer to buy the actual syrup rather than the supplements because this can be added to lots of meals, or it can be consumed on its own with or before meals."



"However we have now added one or two yacon syrup supplements to our list of recommended products for those people that are looking for an easier way to obtain all the health and weight loss benefits of this particular syrup."



Anyone that would like to view this latest list of the best yacon syrup weight loss products, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/yacon-syrup-for-weight-loss/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health, beauty and weight loss, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.