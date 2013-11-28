New Yacon Syrup Weight Loss Products for December 2013 Are Featured at ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- One weight loss product that exploded in popularity this month is yacon syrup because this simple kitchen ingredient has been found to have lots of weight loss benefits.



It was actually featured on TV by one of the leading celebrity doctors, which explains why sales of yacon syrup have gone through the roof in the United States, and why many suppliers have run out of stock as a result.



Nevertheless several companies have rushed to create their own yacon syrup products, whether it's the actual syrup itself or whether it's supplements that are made from this natural ingredient, and ENetHealth.com have featured some of the best new yacon syrup weight loss products in this recent article.



Commenting on these products, a spokesperson for ENetHealth.com said:



"Yacon syrup is derived from the roots of the yacon plant, which is native to South America, and it has been found to regulate blood sugar, boost the metabolism and suppress the appetite, making it a powerful weight loss ingredient when added to meals or taken in isolation. Plus it even acts as a probiotic, which means that it can aid the digestive system as well."



"When we first mentioned yacon syrup on our blog about three weeks ago, it was hard to find too many yacon syrup products online because many places had sold out."



"However it is now possible to find lots of different syrup products, including lots of different supplements that are made from yacon syrup, and many of the best ones that are available to buy right now as we head towards December 2013 have since been included in this article."



All of these best yacon syrup weight loss products can be found at:



http://enethealth.com/yacon-syrup-for-weight-loss/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health, beauty and weight loss, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.