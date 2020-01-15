New Year, New Job? J.R. Bolton Is Hiring!

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- SUGAR HILL, GA—Looking for a new job? J.R. Bolton Services is offering qualified individuals an opportunity to join its growing team! This HVAC company in Gwinnett County is hiring for the following positions:



- Installer

- Service Technician

- Sales Engineer



J.R. Bolton is looking for highly motivated, experienced professionals for these important roles. This company offers benefits, competitive pay, opportunities for advancement and more!



The full-service HVAC company has been serving the Greater Atlanta area for over 30 years. Offering a full menu of services, this company does more than ensure HVAC equipment continues to operate smoothly. J.R. Bolton focuses on improving customers' comfort. By performing expert installations and repairs on top-of-the-line HVAC equipment and water heaters, J.R. Bolton promises peace of mind to homeowners who count on its team.



Interested in applying? Know someone who would be a good fit for J.R. Bolton's team? Contact this company online or by calling 770.268.2010 today!



Being a homeowner is a full-time job no one can do alone. J.R. Bolton is the HVAC company that makes Georgia homeowners' jobs easier—all year long. Right now, J.R. Bolton is helping homeowners get their furnaces prepared for heating season. Schedule an appointment for furnace maintenance in Fulton County or nearby by contacting this company online today!



About J.R. Bolton Services

J.R. Bolton Services is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and insulation services for homes and businesses. J.R. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. Its highly trained team of professionals knows how area homes are constructed and uses its expertise to resolve even the most challenging home comfort problems. J.R. Bolton also operates Peachtree Comfort Gallery, which offers a wide range of fireplaces, heating stoves, gas grills and gas lighting products and services.