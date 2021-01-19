New Year, New Way for Homeowners to Heat Their Homes

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- The start of the new year presents homeowners with the perfect opportunity to revisit how they keep their homes warm. For those who are looking to make a switch to a more energy-efficient heating solution, Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces is here to help! This company stands out from all other fireplace installation companies because it offers a wide variety of heating alternatives to traditional furnaces and systems along with great prices and an amazing customer service experience.



Bolton's roster includes



- Gas fireplaces: This gas-fueled unit provides homeowners with a more convenient, energy-efficient way to enjoy a fireplace.



- Stoves: Wood stoves and gas heating stoves deliver fast, efficient warmth, along with lower energy bills, electricity independence and other great benefits!



- Fireplace inserts: A gas-burning or wood stove insert is installed inside of an existing firebox, where it transforms a traditional wood-burning fireplace into an energy-efficient heating solution while retaining the enjoyment of a real fire.



- Gas logs: This decorative heating solution is a stack of ceramic logs that sits inside an existing wood-burning fireplace and makes it easy for homes to make the switch from wood to gas.



… And more!



Not sure which option to choose? Bolton's fireplace experts are here to help! Give these pros a call or visit the showroom to get started.



From fireplace installations to gas fireplace repairs, this company offers the fireplace services residents in the Greater Atlanta area need to ignite the flame for a new heating solution—and to keep that flame aglow for years to come! Reach out to Bolton online or call 770.268.2010 to schedule an appointment today!



About Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces

Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and fireplace services. It also offers a wide range of fireplaces, heating stoves, gas grills and gas lighting products. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. By offering exceptional products, installations and service, Bolton provides customers with the No. 1 service experience they deserve.