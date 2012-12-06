New Year's Eve Dinner, Wine Pairing & Live Jazz at Villa Christina

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Spend New Year’s Eve dining with friends, family or that special someone at Villa Christina. The lush surroundings, understated elegance, exquisite menu selections and live jazz featuring vocalist Tammy Allen, will make the special evening unforgettable. The award winning culinary team will present a seamless fusion of traditional and modern dishes that can be paired with fine wines. Guests can select the festive prix fixe three-course menu, which includes:



- First Course

Grilled asparagus salad with purple fingerling baby potatoes, quail eggs, shaved sharp provolone & prosciutto with lemon zest vinaigrette.



- Second Course

Miso & sesame glazed Alaskan halibut served with creamy lobster tempura roll, grilled scallions and baby bok choy, or



Filet mignon wellington wrapped in a puff pastry and topped with wild mushroom ragout over cheese and bacon whipped potatoes and baby carrots



- Third Course

Rich red currant gateaux boasts golden layers of sponge cake with cool layers of red currant mousseline and gelee served with regale sorbet



All offerings are in addition to the ala carte dinner menu. The prix fixe menu is $40 per person or $75 per couple, plus tax and gratuity. Wine pairing with the meal is $90 per couple. Reservations are available Monday, December 31, 2012 from 6:00 PM-10:00 PM. Call 404-303-0133 or email reception@villachristina.net for additional information and reservations.



About Villa Christina

The Italian three-story, stacked-stone Villa Christina at Perimeter Summit features a gourmet restaurant, two elegant ballrooms, two private dining rooms, an exhibition kitchen, and an outdoor Event Pavilion. The main dining room boasts a breathtaking view of sprawling grounds, a beautiful stone terrace and a garden event pavilion surrounded by exquisite landscaping, hand-manicured rose gardens, meandering streams and cascading waterfalls. The expansive event space is perfect for corporate meetings and celebrations of all sizes Villa Christina serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and dinner Monday through Saturday from 6:00 until 10:00 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended for New Year’s Eve. The restaurant, conveniently located just inside the Perimeter, at 4000 Summit Blvd, accepts all major credit cards and offers complimentary valet parking. For more information about the restaurant and its holiday happenings, visit www.villachristina.com, or call 404-303-0133.