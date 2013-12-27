New Year's Eve in Style at Red O Restaurant Mexican Cuisine by Rick Bayless Newport Beach

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Decadent Four-Course Menu.
Extravagant ceviche bar, a generous selection of our signature appetizers,
entrees and accompaniments, with a sumptuous dessert display.
Menu includes a glass of Champagne or a Margarita upon arrival,
Signature handcrafted cocktail and Champagne Toast at Midnight.
Live entertainment
Featuring the Sina Trio
Private Events
Accepting reservations for New Year's Eve private dining
$150 Per Person
Limited event capacity, reservations strongly recommended.
Credit card authorization required for all reservations
December 31st, 2013
8:00-1:00 AM
(One seating only. Bar will be open to the public all night featuring Tres Sietes Tequila.)
Please call for available reservations
949-718-0300
143 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Tel: (949) 718-0300
Fax: (949) 718-0303
info@redorestaurant.com
http://www.redorestaurant.com
http://www.tressietes.com/