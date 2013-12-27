New Year's Eve in Style at Red O Restaurant Mexican Cuisine by Rick Bayless Newport Beach

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Decadent Four-Course Menu.

Extravagant ceviche bar, a generous selection of our signature appetizers,

entrees and accompaniments, with a sumptuous dessert display.

Menu includes a glass of Champagne or a Margarita upon arrival,

Signature handcrafted cocktail and Champagne Toast at Midnight.



Live entertainment

Featuring the Sina Trio



Private Events

Accepting reservations for New Year's Eve private dining



$150 Per Person

Limited event capacity, reservations strongly recommended.

Credit card authorization required for all reservations



December 31st, 2013

8:00-1:00 AM

(One seating only. Bar will be open to the public all night featuring Tres Sietes Tequila.)



Please call for available reservations

949-718-0300



143 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Tel: (949) 718-0300

Fax: (949) 718-0303

info@redorestaurant.com



http://www.redorestaurant.com

http://www.tressietes.com/