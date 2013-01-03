New Years Eve with a View! WorldTop7 Reveals Best Places to Spend New Years Eve

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Only a few days left until New Years Eve and no idea where to go? How about an Alice-in-Wonderland experience at the Spree, a panorama view of Barcelona's beach, a "Hangover" wedding on the Reeperbahn, or a tower suite with a 360 degree view of Prague? Or ring in the new year on your own rooftop terrace with a view of the Eiffel Tower. WorldTop7 knows the most stylish boutique hotels in Europe with the best view of the New Years Eve Fireworks.



Fairmont Grandhotel, Kiev



Breathtaking panorama view of the city. With Kiev's beautiful towers as a backdrop, the majestic 258 room Fairmont Grand Hotel in Kiev is an idea place for couples that want to discover the romantic character of the city. For the best panorama view of the city and the river, you should book a room on the Fairmont's Gold Floor, which also includes exclusive access to the Fairmont Gold Lounge and a private check-in. New Years Eve Double-Room from 230 Euro



Nhow, Berlin Party like a rockstar and enjoy the view of the Spree Looking at the "Nhow Berlin Design and Music Hotels", the modern ambience strikes the eye: awesome pink elevators, dazzling theaters, and the personnel's colorful hats are reminiscent of Alice in Wonderland. This music hotel is only a few minutes away from MTV Berlin with an impressive view of the Spree. The curved lines and barbie-pink beds offer a beautiful contrast against the neutral floors and walls. Flatscreen TVs with integrated iPod docking stations and heated floors are only a few of the current technologies available. New Years Eve Double-Room from 121 Euro



Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris



The exclusive penthouse suite with a balcony and view of the Eiffel Tower for a cool 19,000 Euros. Ring in the new year in style without leaving your room in this luxurious hotel, the Four Seasons Hotel George in Paris. The hotel has 244 rooms available and suites in Louis XVI style with many antiques and art pieces. Prestigious location on the Champs-Elysees.



Lanchid 19 Hotel, Budapest



In the modern 4-star Lanchid 19 hotel, everything revolves around the stunning view. The huge panorama windows offer a breathtaking view of the Donau and the Burg. The hotel is located on the Buda side of the Donau, near the beautiful chain bridge. New Years Eve Double-Room from 81 euro



Hotel Allegro, Bern



Enjoy New Years Ever with one of the best view of medieval Bern and try your luck in the casino.



New Years Eve Double-Room from 160 Euro



W Hotel, Barcelona



Exclusive roof terrace bar with magnificent view of the Barcelona beach Classy 5-star hôtel in avant-garde style with 473 rooms, an executive suite, and about 26 floors. New Years Eve Double-Room from 285 Euro



Art Deco Hotel Montana, Lucerne



4 star hotel with an unforgettable panorama view of lake Lucerne. Award-winning best swiss 4 star hotel with 66 rooms featuring a panorama view of lake Lucerne. Fantastic location with a direct route to lake Lucerne via cable car. New Years Eve Double-Room from 476 Euro



Rocco Forte The Augustine, Prague



A 360 degree view of Prague from the tower suite!



New 5 star hotel with 101 individually designed rooms and suits in cubistic design if the early 20th century. New Years Eve Double-Room from 410 Euro



SIDE Hotel, Hamburg



Futuristic design boutique hotel with spectacular roof terraces. Ultra-modern 5 star hotel with 178 rooms in a breathtaking 12 story building. New Years Eve Double-Room from 218 Euro



Shoreditch House, London



Private members club with a heated outdoor pool located on the roof.



This Private members club has 26 small rooms, fully outfitted with a kitchen, washing machine and coffee maker. Relax in the outdoor rooftop pool, work out in the gym or sweat in the sauna, For fun nights or a big birthday party with up to 90 people you can rent the "Biscuit Pin" - a double bowling alley. New Years Eve Double Room from 205 Euro



About WorldTop7

Nicole Allmann is one of the two founders of WorldTop7. As model and actress she was travelling to many cities and regions around the world and got to know many celebrities and friends. All the time people asked her for tips about the trendiest and best hotels, restaurants or clubs. So she came up with the idea of starting her own travel portal with insider- & expert-tips. WorldTop7 started in 2008 as a iphone app and is now a new and unique travel portal which offers a collection of private & personal tips of restaurants, hotels and night clubs.



WorldTop7 is the first website of its kind to combine an innovative hotel & restaurant search engine and exclusive recommendations with enhanced features, such as Top7 Facts. Encompassing more than 3,000 hotels, restaurants and hangouts across 180 locations across the globe, WorldTop7 gives website users the power to create their own travel itineraries with facts and recommendations provided by those who've been there.



PUR 27 / WorldTop7

Nicole Allmann, London, United Kingdom

Email: nicoleallmann@worldtop7.com

Web: worldtop7.com