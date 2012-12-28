New Year's Eve 2013 Bash at Union Public House in Tucson

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- This New Year’s Eve, Tucsonans are invited to celebrate at Union Public House. Enjoy a four-course meal at our New Year’s Eve party on December 31st, 2012 from 5pm to 2am. The party will feature your choice of four courses, including appetizer, salad, entrée, and dessert. Kings of Pleasure and Big Brother Beats will provide the soundtrack as we celebrate surviving the apocalypse and sail into 2013. Where else will you be able to leave 2012 by dining on Ox Tail and Bone-in NY Strip Steak (if you so choose)?



For the low price of $50 (+gratuity and tax) choose between Ox Tail, Lump Crab Cake, and Dumplings as an appetizer. Main entrée choices include Rock Hen, Branzino Sea Bass, Masa Ravioli, and Bone-in NY Strip. Desert options are Tuxedo Strawberry, Pear Tartlet, and Mousseline Crème. All meals will start with a Lobster Claw Fritter and include your choice of Greens or Spinach.



Kings of Pleasure will provide light sounds from 5:45pm – 8:45 pm and Big Brother Beats will be spinning from 10pm – 2am.



This event is reservation only, and has limited availability — so act fast!



Union Public House is a fourteen-month-old Tucson destination restaurant, located at River and Campbell. The 6,500 square foot stylish location in beautiful St. Phillips Plaza boasts a 125 seat dining area, 40-person stainless steel bar, and comfortable East and South patios. The restaurant showcases made-from-scratch American fare using local and sustainable ingredients. The bar specializes in handcrafted cocktails, and has 30 beers on tap.



Call or visit our website for details and a complete detailed menu.