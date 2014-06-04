New Yogurt Market Is Expected to Hit USD 8.11 Billion in North America by 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Yogurt Market-North America Scenario, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013- 2019", the North America yogurt market was worth USD 6.72 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 8.11 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.23% from 2013 to 2019. The U.S. was the largest market for yogurt in 2012 due to preference for healthy diet and growing obesity concerns.



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Yogurt is one of the most preferred dairy products in North America. It is gaining popularity among the kids and youngsters due to its availability in different flavors. Moreover, the healthfulness of yogurt has raised its demand in North America. One of the most consumed forms of set yogurt in the U.S. is "Greek Yogurt".



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In North America, Mexico is one of the fastest growing markets for yogurt and is expected to grow at a CAGR above 5% in the next six years. The demand for frozen yogurt as a dessert is expected to have a substantial growth due to its healthfulness and unique taste. Moreover the growth is also supported by people's preference for yogurt as a snack and while eating between lunch and dinner. Growing shares of supermarkets and hypermarkets in distribution is another factor increasing the consumption of yogurt in North America as people can easily find the yogurt products at a lesser price.



Private label brands are expected to capture huge market share in North America over next six years due to their cost effectiveness. Some of the market leaders in North America yogurt market are General mills Inc., Groupe Danone, S.A. Chobani Inc., Fage S.A., Groupo Alpura and Nestle S.A. among others.



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The yogurt market has been segmented as follows for better understanding and to formulate winning strategies for the market players:



Yogurt Market by Type



The different types of yogurt covered under this research study are defined as follows:

- Set Yogurt

- Frozen Yogurt



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North America Yogurt Market by Country



The different countriescovered under this research study are defined as follows:

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico



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