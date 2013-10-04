New York Ad Agency CGT Marketing Chooses Not to Be a Part of a Merger

Amityville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- With most of the organizations in the US trying to prove their mettle by merging into each other, there are also some like CGT Marketing who do not believe in this style of business. The renowned New York ad agency recently thrashed the overall concept of companies merging together in the quest to be a ‘giant’ and ‘more nimble’.



In one of the CGT Marketing blogs, a spokesperson clearly suggested how mega-agencies turn less reflexive and flexible to clients' demands. “We” don’t believe bigger is better and that it’s possible to be ‘more nimble’ in a mega-agency environment. We are proud of our size. It allows us to be better at everything we do – service, creative, media, strategy and digital.”



The New York based Long Island marketing agency had recently reacted to the mega merging of two ad agencies in the US – Publicis and Omnicom, which generated quite a buzz in the international advertising domain. CGT Marketing, on the other hand, suggested companies focus more on creativity and marketing strategies rather than their size.



“Ironically”, as stated in an excerpt from the CGT Marketing's blog, “the majority of us have come from mega shops and found that a smaller environment leads to much better creativity and marketing counsel. It leads to better attention and direct relationships with our clients.”



“We are all about ideas and thinking”, added the agency's spokesperson, “We have nothing but best regards and wishes for these new mega-merging companies, but we also expect that the foundation of creativity can get lost somewhere in vast sizes and human resources. In the end, it is ‘unique in ideas’ which make one “more nimble”, along with a greater enthusiasm towards delivering clients the best services.”



The spokesperson further refuted any reports that CGT Marketing will be part of any merger with any other advertising marketing agencies in Long Island in the near future. “In an agency our size, we are entrepreneurs like you – business people who just want to make a difference and help our clients succeed”, he stated.



About CGT Marketing

CGT Marketing builds clients' business – and their trust – with hard work and a clear understanding of their markets. Using the right mix of original ideas, tactics and strategy, the agency assists its clients in achieving measurable success. That’s why Long Island companies and businesses around the world rely on CGT Marketing for branding, social media, search engine marketing (SEO), web marketing, advertising and website design. By combining clients' objectives with the ageny’s creativity and marketing savvy, CGT Marketing breathes life into every project and delivers unparalleled results.



For more information, please visit http://cgtmarketing.com/



Contact Detail: CGT Marketing

275-B Dixon Avenue

Amityville, New York 11701

T: 631.842.4600

info@cgtmarketing.com