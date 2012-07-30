New York Auto Insurance Company Opens New Office in Response to Growth and Sales

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- New York Motor Insurance, a full service auto insurance provider in New York City, has just opened a new office.



The move to the new location, which is at 154 Grand St., in the heart of the Soho district, came in response to the company’s recent growth and increase in sales.



The owners of the New York auto insurance company are hopeful that the recent move will allow the business to grow even more and as a result, help more clients get the best possible rates on their auto insurance.



“We know that living in New York can be expensive,” an article on the company’s website, NewYorkMotorInsurance.com, noted. For example, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners found that New York, at an average rate of $1,047 per year, is the most expensive state in which to insure a car.



“Here at New York Motor Insurance, we made it our job to find you the most affordable auto insurance quotes for you and your family, so that you won’t have to pay the outrageous insurance prices that your fellow New Yorkers pay.”



New York Motor Insurance offers is clients a couple of different options for getting New York auto insurance quotes. Customers may either fill out the auto insurance quote comparison form right on the website, or use the insurance agent directory.



Clients who opt to use the comparison form will find it at the top of every page of the company’s website. To start the process, visitors to the site simply enter in their zip code; this will bring them to a three page questionnaire that asks about the driver and the vehicle. The client will then be contacted by the company’s licensed New York insurance agents who will present them with quotes.



New York drivers who wish to do the research themselves can use the New York auto insurance agents directory to help find agents near them who can help. The directory includes a plethora of agent names as well as their complete contact information.



The company’s website also features educational and in-depth articles that cover a variety of topics related to auto insurance in the state of New York.



About New York Motor Insurance

New York Motor Insurance is a full serviced auto insurance provider located in the heart of New York City in Soho. We offer auto insurance policies at the most competitive rates in the state of New York. The company, which has experienced record growth, recently moved to a new office. For more information, please visit http://www.newyorkmotorinsurance.com



