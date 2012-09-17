New York Bankruptcy Attorney Jeff Peltz Inspires With the Candy Bar King's Comeback Story

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- New York bankruptcy attorney Jeff Peltz always counsels his clients, “Never quit! Look at Milton Hershey, his first candy company in Philadelphia failed after six years and an embarrassed Hershey had to return to his family farm broke and in debt. He later went on to become one of the richest men in the world with a town and school named after him.”



It turns out that Atty Peltz , founder of the new bankruptcy website, http://www.newyorkbankruptcyattorney.com/ knows what he's talking about . Hershey had to drop out of school when he was ten years old to help on the family farm. He later went on to fail and go broke with chocolate businesses three different times in three different cities. The first being in Philadelphia and later in Chicago and then in New York City.



Hershey had some financial help from his mother, an aunt and an uncle on his first three ventures. After those failures they lost faith in him and wouldn't loan him any more funds. Fortunately Milton never lost faith in himself because his next candy manufacturing attempt, with a new partner, proved successful.



“What an great story”, smiles Atty Peltz, “At a time when even his own family has turned against him Hershey comes up with a system for mass producing inexpensive milk chocolate. Prior to that good milk chocolate was a luxury only for the wealthy. In 1900 he sold the caramel making portion of his business for one million dollars, a great fortune at that time. He then kept his chocolate division and made it into world's leading chocolate company.”



“Hershey went on and created a town in his own image and named it Hershey, Pa. He provided his workers with fine homes and a quality public school system as well as free transportation and recreational opportunities.”



“It makes me so sad to think of all the people who give up and quit just because they allow themselves to be beaten down by failure. I find that the great men in American history seem to see business failure and bankruptcy as part of a learning process, sort of a speed bump on their road to riches.”



“Of course”, Atty Peltz continues, “today the bankruptcy opportunities are even better than in Hershey's early days. A hard working New Yorker has no excuse for failure. The laws help level the playing field between the average citizen and the big money interests like the finance industry and the credit industry. If you want to protect your assets, you shouldn't hesitate to take advantage of the same protections that Milton Hershey used.”



