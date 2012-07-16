New York Bankruptcy Lawyer Jeff Peltz Inspires Clients With Walt Disney Story

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Every month the Law Office of Jeffrey B. Peltz P.C. reminds those well meaning New York individuals and couples struggling with debt that there is hope and a way out. Unfortunately only a handful of New York law firms have such an optimistic approach to bankruptcy, making it difficult for New Yorkers to see what an opportunity bankruptcy can be.



“It's a shame and and it doesn't have to be” states Atty Jeff Peltz , founder of the new bankruptcy website http://www.newyorkbankruptcyattorney.com “Many great fortunes were built after declaring bankruptcy. First you have to dig yourself out of the hole you're in and get a little breathing room. Then you have a chance to prosper. Look at Walt Disney. He declared bankruptcy in his early 20's and then went on to build a great fortune.”



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MidTesSPHHo



It turns out that Atty Peltz knows what he's talking about . When Disney was a young man living in Kansas City he had a few false starts working with animated characters like Oswald the Rabbit that never quite took off. Walt Disney started a company named Laugh-O-Gram in 1920 to produce his first animated films.



Disney and his backers ended up going broke and Walt couldn't make his payroll or pay his debts. Walt filed for bankruptcy and took his remaining cash and bought a bus ticket to Hollywood where he was able to work for his brother and start fresh.



“It's funny”, smiles Atty Peltz, “there are so many hard working, industrious folks who stop short and allow life to beat them down. What if Walt Disney quit and gave up on his dream back in Kansas City and never moved to Hollywood and invented Mickey Mouse? Bankruptcy made all of Disney's dreams a reality.”



