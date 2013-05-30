New York-Based Actress's New Book Empowers Actors & Teachers to Raise Curtains on Powerful 'Method Acting' Principles

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- ‘Method acting’ has long held high regard for its lifelike portrays and vivid characters. A compelling new book has been released to show that while learning the craft is difficult, with work and persistence, anyone can select the best method for them and succeed in a variety of performance settings.



‘What Method?: The Different Ways An Actor Can Train’ is the culmination of Jessie Fahay’s acclaimed career on stage, in front of cameras and in the classroom.



Synopsis:



There are many methods an actor may choose to study. There is Stanislavski, Meisner, Adler, Alexander, Hagen, that random British director you met in college who changed your life, that Spanish actor you watched in that play who has been your entire inspiration, etc. What do all of these methods really do for the actor's instrument? Is there a method that works best for you? Which one speaks to you? Where should you look for instructors who teach these methods?



This short and practical guidebook gives you the nuts and bolts of four pinnacle training methods, sample exercises for each method, examples of actors who have used these methods, the places where you can find these methods being taught, and further in-depth literature on each method. Let this be an opening to these fundamental methodologies. The next steps are up to you.



As the author explains, her book is succinctly written to allow actors to digest the basic theory and then do what they do best; perform.



“Acting is meant to be studied and then executed, not read about. I wanted to ensure that actors and drama teachers have a simple, easy-to-use guidebook with sample exercises for these four fundamental methods,” says Fahay, who founded ‘Ripple Effect Artists’, a performing arts company.



She continues, “My book allows people to find the best course of action for them and then develop their skills in a performance setting. Many actors will find they are actually mixing facets of many methods and developing something new and unique; this is what will allow them to stake their place among some of today’s biggest acting names.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Jessie Fahay's book illuminates the craft of acting in a way that's clear, inspiring, and most importantly, empowering. She drives home the importance of dedication and practice, debunking the idea that success in acting is determined by innate talent, and gives aspiring actors a specific and helpful guide to the tools with which they can practice the craft,” says C.N. Gosier.



Donna Rigsby was equally as impressed, adding, “I like books that get to the point quickly! This book does that, and encourages you to get started. Implementation is the most important concept that is emphasized. Read this book, and then ‘Just Do It’.”



Adaptable to many settings and with its popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘What Method?: The Different Ways An Actor Can Train’ is available now: http://amzn.to/12xBrtS



About Jessie Fahay

Jessie's love for theatre, philanthropy, and business makes her thrilled to be the proud Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Ripple Effect Artists (a not-for-profit theatre company) as well as the author of the book, "What Method? The Different Ways an Actor Can Train".



Her accomplishments range from being a published author and playwright, attaining an MBA, and winning the New Jersey Governor's award for one of her original written works. After graduating from Marymount Manhattan with a BA in Playwrighting and Production Management, she spent years acting in New York with three different touring theatre companies along with being cast in numerous television roles and performing with other not-for-profit, theatre companies. Her performing experience, her passions for giving back, strategic business practices, and her experience in sales and public speaking inspired her to begin the company and write this book in 2009. As an author, actress, and producer, she oversees all operations, works to expand the company financially and artistically, and gives talks about the subject matter of her book, "What Method? The Different Ways an Actor Can Train." She has been the Executive Producer of all past Ripple Effect Artists Productions along with putting together and executing plans for expansion for the company as a whole. She is committed to creating an ongoing "Ripple Effect," using her love of pivotal theatre and writing as a vehicle.



