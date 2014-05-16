New York-Based Creative Duo, Hunter & Gatti, Receive Official Selection Notice for the La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

La Jolla, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Cristian Borillo and Martin Cespedes make up the creative duo Hunter & Gatti. The pair went from working as art directors to starting their own fashion advertising agency to managing an online fashion magazine before jumping into the world of photography. Ever since, they have collaborated with big-name brands such as Kenneth Cole and Swarovski.



The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival has announced that Hunter & Gatti’s fashion film, “K Woman”, has been selected as an Official Selection. Created for Italian fashion brand, Kocca, and starring Hungarian model, Eniko Mihalik, the short thriller was inspired by classic American cinema.



Quick Festival Fact List:

Why: Empowering, Supporting, & Recognizing Creative Professionals Worldwide

What: The world's largest gathering of fashion film professionals

Dates: July 24-26, 2014 (Opening Reception July 25th)

Location: La Jolla, California (seaside resort just north of San Diego)

Purpose: An industry event to network, make deals, attend seminars & panels, view the best in fashion film production worldwide, and win awards

Home of the Fashion Film Industry Awards: Global confirmation of excellence in worldwide fashion film production

Award Categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Hairstyling, Best Makeup, Best Fashion, Best Music, Best Creative Concept, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Actor, Best Actress

Who Is Attending: Top fashion film directors, producers, fashion designers, stylists, hair & makeup artists, creative professionals, and filmmakers from around the world

Screening: A different program each night featuring the top .001% of fashion films produced each year

Activities: Nightly screenings, press receptions, after parties, panels, red carpet, networking, & dealmaking



Contact:

Fred Sweet

Producer

La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

International Fashion Film Awards

fredsweet@LJFFF.com

619-889-3238