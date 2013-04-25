New York Based Custom Drapes Designer Vogue Window Fashion Launches the Carole Fabrics Summer 2013 Fabric Collection

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Vogue Window Fashion, a New York based designer and retailer of high-end custom drapes introduced the fabric collection on Wednesday. The new textile line will be used in the firm’s award winning custom drapes, curtains and eclectic Roman shadings.



The newly launched line features eighteen brand new fabric assortments, four of which are part of the new exclusive Reserve collection. The fashion forward textiles focus on today’s bold and exciting color trends. The collection features color combinations in a variety of modern and eclectic styles. The Reserve Collection patterns are selected not only for color, but for an elevated sense of style, design and construction and features a wide range of jacquards, wovens and textures.



Denali

This ultra luxe, 100% combed cotton sateen, has a natural sheen as well as a buttery touch representing its 100% natural fiber content. Denali is offered in fifty-two different hues.



Cambria

This collection features multipurpose jacquards in a variety of designs from traditional damasks to transitional animal skins.



Electric Spectrum

Bright stunning stripes and coordinating textured solids make up the Electric Spectrum collection. This collection is sure to add excitement to any custom drape.



Maybanks

Sophisticated linen blend embroideries and washed jacquards create an effortless casual chic look while also adding an elegant touch. Perfect for modern Roman Shades.



New Northwind

The top selling faux silk solid in the industry. The New Northwind collection features thirty brand new contemporary colors in addition to over twenty of the top selling hues from the original Northwind collection.



Estella

This collection features elegant jacquards with subtle designs and colors that translate perfectly into a fresh and airy custom drape, curtain or Roman Shade.



Berry Daring – Reserve Collection

This collection offers a fresh color combination of pinks and purples in contemporary designs such as florals, Chinoiserie, ikats and scrolls.



Mermaid - Reserve Collection

The Mermaid collection features water tones and mossy hues that entice a feeling of calmness and tranquility.



Stone Gate - Reserve Collection

Sophisticated neutral color combinations along with traditional design motifs create the look of the elegant Stone Gate collection.



Blood Orange - Reserve Collection

Dramatic color combinations of regal reds and extravagant oranges are offered in plush chenille jacquards, prints and geometrics.



Brush Strokes

Brush Strokes offers a variety of large scale prints in both traditional and modern styles in fashion forward color combinations. Any of these prints or wovens would be a perfect choice to build a design scheme around.



Lemon & Licorice

Cheery lemon shades are combined with accenting shades of grey to make a delightful assortment of subdued neutrals with a fresh face.



Moody Blues

The Moody Blues collection represents everything blue, from powder blue to India Ink. This line offers a wide assortment of whimsical prints to small scale geometrics to globally inspired ikats and chevrons.



Surf's Up

Surfs Up showcases the evolution of spa blue to a more watery blue with a green influence. The color combination of blue and green in modern and classical styles comes together to create a sense of tranquility and peace.



Bachelorette

The Bachelorette collection represents sugar and spice and everything nice. A modern color scheme of fuchsia and lavender along with modern designs of ikats, geometrics, chevrons and prints complete this playful collection.



Tango Red

Sophisticated berry reds and exciting orange flavors add a bit of spice to any neutral palette. Tango Red offers a variety of multipurpose prints, stripes, checks, textures and solids in both small and mid scale designs.



Chicory Wood

Chicory Wood is filled with neutral options from light linens to chocolate browns. This collection is the perfect go-with workbook that offers a wide selection of styles from contemporary small scale geometrics, ethic prints, and jacquards.



Cavalier

This collection consists of both 54 and 118 wide sheers. A wide variety of styles are offered from transitional to traditional including lace looks and double cloth constructions.



The brand new fabric line conveys the style and chic design to which Vogue Window Fashion customers are accustomed. As New York City & New Jersey’s leader in custom draperies, curtains, Roman Shades & soft window treatments, Vogue Window Fashion is recognized as a leading creative source of influence for the modern window treatment and custom drapery industry. Through a combination of innovative techniques, cutting-edge design, and superior craftsmanship Vogue Window Fashion aspires to help clients think differently about their window treatments and custom drapes.



