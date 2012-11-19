New York Bed Bugs Beware of the Bed Bug Dog That Is Coming to Find You

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- New York is known throughout the world as the “City that never sleeps”, and for quite a number of areas here, people take it literally due to the cases of New York bed bugs bites. According to the New York health council, depending on a person’s tolerance, a bite from a bed bug can cause a little itching to severe swelling in the skin.



Luckily, there are currently over 1,000 pest control professionals in New York City that are willing to take care of bed bug NYC problems. One of them, however, has a reputation of being unique in terms of sniffing out New York bed bugs that they use “dogs”.



Yep, you heard it right. Bed Bug NY City is a bed bug exterminator company that is drawing a lot of attention due to their unique methods of taking out these pesky little critters that cause us a lot of inconvenience in the night.



Bed Bug NY City was established over seven years ago with the mission to “provide the highest quality of professional management service” and “safeguarding public health and environment” by “using methods of technology to provide powerful protection against pests without affecting the environment adversely”. (Based on http://www.bedbugnycity.com)



Aside from providing thorough inspection services for both commercial and residential customers, Bed Bug NY City has two unique methods of tracking down and killing NYC bed bugs: trained dogs that sniff out bed bugs and using “Cryonite”, where carbon dioxide is used to freeze the insects as a means to kill them.



“A bed bug dog generates a quicker and more accurate result,” says the Bed Bug NY City website. This is quite true, since conventional bed bug detection methods are more expensive (dogs can be easily trained; they only require food and love) and generally cannot sweep out every area.



Bed Bug NY City believes that Cryonite is one of the most effective and convenient methods of removing bed bugs; since carbon dioxide freezing is used, pesticides are no longer required and residuals are no longer a problem.



Reviews about Bed Bug NY City have so far proven the company’s dedication on providing excellent service and satisfaction. Bed Bug NY City has a 24-hour hotline, and they offer a free estimate upon a request for inspection.



