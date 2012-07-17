New York Bicycle Tours an Environment Friendly Fun Experience

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- New York City, the name itself makes you feel great and creates beautiful images in your mind. The city has a lot to offer to its tourists who come in bulks throughout the year. It can be even more gratifying experience if you opt for the New York Bicycle Tours that will take you back to your old childhood memories where you used to ride a bicycle and roam around your neighborhood. It is also environment friendly way of sightseeing where you can manage your own time and tour around peacefully.



If you are bicycle enthusiasts you will be delighted with the New York Bicycle Tours as you will be offered with breathtaking views along with easy biking access. There are varieties of bikes including the mountain bikes, tandem bikes for two, baby seats, trailers you can tow along for the kids, and much more. New York City is a bike friendly place offering every traveler with limitless opportunities of fun providing with memories you will never want to forget.



New York Bicycle Tours can never be complete without the Central Park Tours that are very popular in the city. The park covers a very large space thus providing with a wide area for pleasurable tour and furthermore it has quiet and peaceful atmosphere with lots of green trees and other natural phenomena. In a busy and crowded city of New York, the park offers amazingly serene environment, very different to what the city normally looks like. Central Park Tours includes bike tours that will last for around two hours since the park is very big and also prove to be a very healthy and effective step for touring.



Another healthy way of touring around New York City is by walking and the surprising fact is that more than fifty percent of the people living in the city have no automobiles in their household. The Walking Tours in New York will help you stroll around the city with a knowledgeable guide who knows the ins and outs of the place. You can set the pace and will never be in rush or hurry while visiting the many historical landmarks throughout your journey. Walking Tours in New York is a great way to get to know and experience as well as discover the city. From Central Park outings, to the beautiful sunset on the Brooklyn Bridge, this place has a lot to show and lot of memories to present.



